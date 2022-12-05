Quebec to provide update on status of respiratory infections and hospital network

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will give an update on the evolution of respiratory infections in Quebec at 2 p.m. at a press conference in Montreal.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned that the situation in the network would continue to be difficult for a few weeks. He also mentioned that the number of influenza cases was increasing and invited all Quebecers to get vaccinated. He asked parents to keep their children at home if they develop flu-like symptoms.

In addition to COVID-19 and influenza, other respiratory viruses are circulating. Many hospital emergency rooms are overcrowded with patients and hundreds of cancer patients are waiting for surgery due to rescheduling.

Minister Dubé renewed his call to private agency nurses and retirees to come forward and help out at the Info-Santé service, the 8-1-1 line.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French, on Dec. 5, 2022.