Quebec to launch pilot project for drop-in daycare centres at CEGEPs and universities

Quebec announced Friday a pilot project that will support developing nine drop-in daycare centres in the province's CEGEPs and universities.

The pilot project, valued at $2 million over two years, will fund the drop-in daycare services in the Centre-du-Québec, Lanaudière, Côte-Nord, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie, Capitale nationale and Montreal regions.

These drop-in daycare centres allow student parents to have access to a nearby daycare service, allowing parents to manage their studies and family life, often in addition to work.

Families Minister Suzanne Roy, who made the announcement, stressed that it was the student associations themselves who developed these projects, in order to meet the needs of student parents.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 3, 2023