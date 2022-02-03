Quebec is gearing up to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to students in high schools, adult centres and vocational training programs.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge shared the news on Twitter Thursday morning, calling it "good news."

Bonne nouvelle!



Tout comme pour les élèves du primaire, les autotests seront dorénavant accessibles aux élèves du secondaire, de la formation générale des adultes et de la formation professionnelle. 3,5 millions d’autotests seront distribués au cours des prochains jours. #polqc — Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) February 3, 2022

He notes the allocation of the rapid tests will be done "over the next few days."

As of Thursday morning, the province's COVID-19 vaccination data show that 99 per cent of kids aged 12 to 17 have received one dose of a vaccine, while 91 per cent have received two and one per cent has received three.

Quebecers looking to get their hands on a free rapid test kit can now go to the Clic Santé website and select Distribution of free COVID-19 screening test (Distribution trousse dépistage gratuite.)

People who take a rapid test are then encouraged to declare their positive or negative results on the government website to give public health officials a clearer view of infection levels in the province.

The Quebec government announced last December that it would make the tests widely available after case numbers started soaring due to the Omicron variant.