Quebec to allow Alzheimer’s patients to apply for MAID starting Oct. 30

Quebec residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease will soon be able to apply for medical assistance in dying (MAID) starting Oct. 30, allowing them to make the choice before losing their decision-making capacity.

However, some doctors say the healthcare system is unprepared and can’t handle the increase in requests.

“I don’t think most of the doctors or nurse practitioners or health care professionals will be ready,” said palliative medicine Dr Mathieu Moreau in a recent interview.

Quebec is moving forward with the change more than a year after changing provincial law knowing that the federal government has yet to alter the criminal code.

Dr Moreau said there has not been enough information on the rollout. “The system right now, it’s not designed to have that huge number of patients at once or in a given months or year.”

He added that it will take several sessions for patients to decide and explain when they want their life to end. Additionally, doctors will need multiple visits to track the progression of their condition.

The Quebec Health and Social Services Ministry did not respond to CTV’s question about physicians’ criticisms. However, a spokesperson confirmed that the application forms are ready and will be available on the RAMQ website only to physicians and specialized nurse practitioners.

Dr Guy Morrisette, a member of the ministry’s advisory committee on MAID, wasn’t available for an interview but told CTV the health system would be ready. He added that the process will be gradual, with training sessions planned for doctors and nurses over the next few weeks.