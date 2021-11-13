TORONTO -- A lottery player somewhere in Quebec won Friday's whopping $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 16 will be an estimated $12 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 13, 2021.