Quebec ticket holder wins Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 7:12AM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- A lottery player somewhere in Quebec won Friday's whopping $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 16 will be an estimated $12 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 13, 2021.