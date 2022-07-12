Quebec surpasses 10,000 vaccinations for monkeypox as cases rise to 284

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race

Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Premiers insist on more funding for health care following COVID-19 pandemic: analysis

At every meeting of provincial premiers, the demand has always been the same: more funding from the federal government for health care. But the call coming from year’s meeting is more insistent, says CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor, as health-care systems across the country continue to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

