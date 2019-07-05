

Ken Dow, CTV Montreal





The provincial government is boosting spending to help immigrants adjust to life in Quebec.

The Minister for Immigration, Diversity, and Inclusion, Simon Jolin-Barrette, was in Montreal Friday to announce a supplemental investment of $70.3 million to integrate immigrants into French culture.

This is in addition to the existing $100 million budget for this year.

Details included in this investment include the enlargement of access to francisation services for full-time and part-time students, as well as financial aid for immigrants living in Quebec for over five years.

There is also an increase from $141 to $185 per week for student immigrants, $15 a day for part-time students, as well as an increase in daycare subsidies of $25 a day per child for full-time students, and $9 a day per child for part-time students.

"The Government of Quebec wants to give all the resources for people who choose Quebec for immigration to help them have the knowledge of the French language" said Jolin-Barrette.

Eighty new French teachers will also be hired, bringing the number to 500, with an addition of 300 new francisation classes.