Quebec Solidaire rejects Amira Elghawaby's candidacy

Québec Solidaire (QS) is disavowing Canada's special advisor in the fight against Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.

All parties in the Quebec legislature rejected her candidacy last week, except QS.

The party wanted to meet the activist first before deciding on her suitability for the job, after her controversial comments about Quebecers.

However, QS said Tuesday morning that Elghawaby, after several exchanges, refused to meet with party officials before she takes office on Feb. 20.

The QS caucus then met and ruled unanimously. According to the party, dialogue is not possible with Elghawaby and she is not the right person for the job.

QS will also table a motion in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to request a plan to fight Islamophobia in Quebec.

Justin Trudeau's appointment caused a storm in Quebec because of statements Elghawaby made about Quebecers during her career.

Last week, she made a point of apologizing, but the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), the Liberal Party (PLQ) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) felt that this was not enough.

QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said last week that the apology was a step in the right direction and that he was counting on dialogue.

