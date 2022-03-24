Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
Quebecers most vulnerable to serious consequences from the disease -- seniors over 80, immunocompromised people and residents of long-term care homes -- can start receiving a fourth dose of vaccine next week, health officials said Wednesday. The same day, the immunization committee said the government should start planning to give second boosters out to everyone in a few months.
In a written opinion released Thursday, the Comite sur l'immunisation du Quebec recommended the government implement "a new vaccine strategy aimed at periodically boosting immunity against COVID-19 while also allowing for the ability to react to a possible emergence of a new variant of concern."
A mass second-booster campaign, the committee suggested, could take place in September or October and target "either all persons authorized to receive vaccines against COVID-19, or those usually targeted by the seasonal influenza vaccination program."
Currently, only 52 per cent of the population aged five and older have received a third dose of vaccine, according to provincial health data.
The committee released an analysis of hospitalizations and deaths that occurred between January and mid-March indicating that people 80 and older were almost 200 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those under 60, and 16 times more likely to be hospitalized. Some 95 per cent of those who died in hospital were 60 and older, the study said.
Among all age groups, people with chronic illnesses were seven times more likely to be hospitalized than those without them, and 95 per cent of those who died had at least one chronic condition.
However, the report found that age, rather than chronic illness, was the biggest risk factor in both hospitalizations and deaths.
The analysis found that rates of hospitalizations and deaths were much higher in those who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated compared to those who were fully vaccinated -- people with two doses or who had been infected and had one dose. For those who received a booster, it found "protection against hospitalization was more than 90 per cent in all age groups and it was maintained for 16 weeks after the last dose."
The report included an analysis of both the pros and cons of offering second boosters, concluding fourth doses should be offered to higher-risk groups.
"Even if the protection after a first booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 is high and durable, a second booster is immunogenic, increases protection and appears to be safe for vulnerable people," the committee wrote.
The negatives cited in the report include the concern that the protection a fourth dose offers against infection by Omicron is likely to be "relatively short-lived." It also cited the fact that the latest variants of the novel coronavirus appear to cause less severe illness than earlier mutations, and it said the best protection against COVID-19 appears to be two or three vaccine doses followed by an infection.
The document shows that the committee was also concerned that the rollout of a second booster could "undermine confidence in the usefulness of vaccines," citing surveys that show an increase in the percentage of Quebecers who question their effectiveness.
"This trend could be amplified in the event of the offer of a second booster being wrongly interpreted as an admission of ineffectiveness and have harmful consequences on all provincial vaccination programs," the committee wrote.
The report concluded it would not be beneficial to begin giving second boosters to younger age groups immediately, but it recommended that Quebecers who ask for boosters be allowed to receive them.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 14 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and a 28-patient increase in the number of people hospitalized with the disease. Health officials said there were 1,062 people in hospital after 127 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 99 were discharged. The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 rose by seven, to 57.
Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said Wednesday that officials are expecting a rise in cases due to the easing of restrictions and the growing presence of the BA.2 subvariant, but he said it was too early to tell if the province is experiencing a sixth wave.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead inside a vehicle after a car went into Lake Ontario early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
-
Ontario sees record-breaking year in TV and film productions during pandemic
Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Strathmore doctor suspended for inappropriate relationship with patient, self-prescribing drugs
Entering into a sexual relationship with a patient, failing to disclose that to the College of Physicians and Surgeons and prescribing himself medication has resulted in a Strathmore, Alta. doctor being suspended for six months.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
André Rieu's Vancouver concert postponed after 20+ tour members catch COVID-19
Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed due to COVID-19.
-
Long-haul COVID-19: Some still experiencing symptoms more than 18 months later, B.C. doctor says
It's two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates are falling in B.C., but some people who tested positive for the disease early on are still dealing with long-term symptoms.
Edmonton
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
Windsor
-
130-year-old Lakeshore barn goes up in flames
Lakeshore firefighters responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Wednesday night.
-
Windsor police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Windsor police have charged a 49-year-old man following a months-long investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.
-
Man in his 80s dies, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases,one additional death and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration
The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
Ottawa
-
Police identified 'Freedom Convoy' as national security threat one week before Emergencies Act
Police identified the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa as a national security threat a week before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, the OPP commissioner said Thursday.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.