Quebec should 'ideally' aim for 100,000 immigrants per year, says CPQ

Quebec should aim to welcome 100,000 immigrants per year, according to the Conseil du patronat (CPQ).

The number is almost twice the threshold set by the Quebec government.

The CPQ made the request in a white paper on immigration made public Monday.

A little over a week ago, the Conseil du patronat, along with employer organizations, had instead suggested a threshold of 80,000 newcomers per year to alleviate labour shortages.

But in its white paper, the CPQ now believes that Quebec should ideally aim for 100,000 immigrants.

According to recent data, there are no less than 240,000 positions to be filled throughout Quebec. The economic community is pushing the Legault government to admit more immigrants.

Despite the government's current efforts to fill jobs, nearly a quarter of the current vacancies cannot be filled, which represents 300,000 jobs over the next five years, the CPQ calculates.

Immigration is "both unavoidable and fully necessary," the employers' organization argues.

TEMPORARY FOREIGN WORKERS' RIGHTS TO BE BETTER PROTECTED

Meantime, the rights of temporary foreign workers in Quebec will now be better protected year-round.

Faced with a major labour shortage, Quebec wants to rely more on foreign workers to meet its needs, hence the desire to provide them with better supervision.

Minister of Labour Jean Boulet announced Monday that the existing squad created to supervise these workers will therefore be expanded to several sectors of activity and would become permanent.

At a news conference, the minister said that this seasonal temporary workforce, often associated with the agricultural sector, had rights like all other workers.

The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) squad, created in 2019, will expand beyond the agricultural sector to cover the entire year in retail, manufacturing, lodging, food service, food processing, corporate and business management, and health care.

The initiative is based on the fact that these workers arrive in Quebec without knowing their rights, and the employers who hire them are often unaware of their obligations towards them in terms of working conditions.

Between now and 2023, the squad will offer free information workshops in the field, in several regions, on occupational standards, health and safety. These workshops will be available in Spanish, as many of these workers are Spanish-speaking.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2022.