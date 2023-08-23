Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms

The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought.

With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville confirmed the number Wednesday at the National Assembly, Noovo Info reported. Data compiled by the ministry breaks down to 1,859 full-time teachers and 6,699 part-time teachers who are missing from the school network.

Last week, a survey by the Fédération québécoise des directions d’établissement d'enseignement (FQDE) estimated the teacher shortage was at roughly 5,000 teachers.

On Wednesday, Drainville said the labour shortage presents "a considerable challenge," adding that "it is a reality for which there is no magic solution."

With files from Noovo Info

- This is a developing story and will be updated.