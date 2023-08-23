Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms

Quebec education minister Bernard Drainville speaks at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (CTV News) Quebec education minister Bernard Drainville speaks at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon