Quebec says discussion forums with unions serve as additional bargaining tables

Quebec Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel responds to Opposition questions over the strike at the youth public daycare centre, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel responds to Opposition questions over the strike at the youth public daycare centre, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon