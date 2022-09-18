Quebec's Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux becomes world chess champion

Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux de Montréal a remporté le Championnat du monde des échecs pour les moins de 18 ans, à Mamaia, en Roumanie, le 16 septembre 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux de Montréal a remporté le Championnat du monde des échecs pour les moins de 18 ans, à Mamaia, en Roumanie, le 16 septembre 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said 'historic' levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimetres) forecast in isolated areas.

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon