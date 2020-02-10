QUEBEC -- Elected municipal officials are geting the opportunity to return to school, so they can familiarize themselves with the digital world.

Various online training courses are being made available to them this winter to learn more about cybersecurity, digital technologies and cloud computing, in particular.

The training will be offered to elected officials as well as municipal managers and employees.

This training was made possible thanks to a partnership concluded between the Universite de Laval's Academy of Digital Transformation and the Union of Quebec municipalities (UMQ).

The announcement was made Monday at Universite de Laval, with the minister responsible for digital transformation, Éric Caire, on hand.

Specific content related to the municipal milieu, its needs and realities, will be developed as part of this training on the challenges of digital transformation.