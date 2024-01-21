Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury back on top of the podium
Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the top of the podium at the Val-St-Côme Moguls World Cup, after edging out Sweden's Filip Gravenfors after an extremely close duel in the final.
A difficult landing on the second jump from Gravenfors and almost flawless technique on the Kingsbury moguls enabled him to quickly make up for his 13th place in the singles the day before.
Matt Graham completed the podium. However, the Australian's race against Frenchman Benjamin Cavet gave everyone around the Alexandre-Bilodeau track a fright. Cavet completely messed up his first jump and found himself off to his left. Meanwhile, Graham completed a triple twist and never saw Cavet in his path.
What followed was impressive: Graham landed on Cavet, and both fell. Graham was the first to get up and immediately went to the circuit to check on his friend. Once the Frenchman told him he was OK, Graham completed the course to take third place.
Cavet was hit in the chest and shoulder, but avoided any serious injury.
Kingsbury's medal capped off a fairly satisfactory day for the Canadian team. Four Canadian skiers were eliminated in the round of 16, including Louis David Chalifoux, who was up against Kingsbury. Chalifoux finished in 15th place, behind Elliot Vaillancourt (ninth), Julien Viel (10th), and Samuel Goodison (12th).
Gabriel Dufresne saw his race come to an end against Vaillancourt in the round of 16. Vaillancourt fell and came close to Dufresne, who was blinded by all the snow propelled by the fall. Trying to avoid skiing over his compatriot, he crossed the median line. This was fatal for him, and even though he resumed the race, this gap is considered to be an unfinished race.
Dufresne briefly tried to explain what had happened to the journalists on site, but he was furious with the result of this race.
Among the other Canadians, Sam Cordell was also eliminated in the round of 16. Ryan Portello, Joey Dubuc and Charles Beaulieu were eliminated in the first round.
World Cup freestyle dual moguls leaders Canada's Mikael Kingsbury and Australia's Jakara Anthony stand on the podium at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Anthony again
In the women's race, Australian Jakara Anthony continued her domination by winning her eighth race in nine World Cup starts this season. This time she triumphed over American Jaelin Kauf in the final.
In the third-place final, American Olivia Giaccio got the better of Japan's Rino Yanagimoto. The four skiers involved in the finals occupy the top four places in the rankings.
Among the Canadians, Berkley Brown achieved a career-best result by finishing sixth after the quarter-finals. Maia Schwinghammer, eliminated by the champion at the same stage, finished in eighth place.
Laurence Desmarais-Gilbert, eliminated in the round of 16, finished in 12th place. Jessica Linton was eliminated by Schwinghammer in the first round, where Maya Mikkelsen and Ahsley Koehler were also eliminated.
All these skiers will meet again in Waterville, Utah, for the next stage of the World Cup. The same programme is planned, with the single moguls on Friday and the duals on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2024.
