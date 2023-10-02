Quebec's Laurentian Bank announces new president after major outages

Following a major power outage last week, the effects of which are still being felt, Laurentian Bank has announced the departure of its president and chief executive officer, Rania Llewellyn, and its board chairman Michael Mueller.

Éric Provost, who was recently appointed group head of retail and commercial banking, will now become president and CEO, while Michael Boychuk takes over as board chairman.

In a news release, the institution said that Provost's first mandate as president will be to "restore trust with the Bank's customers and address the consequences of last week's central system failure."

His aim will be threefold: to ensure that the bank quickly resolves all issues relating to the failure, to improve communications with customers and to launch a thorough review of the factors that led to the failure.

Last week, the IT failure affected the institution's online banking services on its website and mobile application. It was possible to make bank withdrawals at the ATM, but it was not possible to make other transactions, such as deposits.

The bank says it is gradually restoring its services but still notes on its website that some balances and transactions may not yet be fully updated.

Llewellyn was president and CEO since 2020. She was the first woman to head the institution.

Laurentian Bank chief executive Rania Llewellyn speaks to shareholders at the company’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Provost has been with Laurentian Bank for more than ten years. He holds a master's degree in finance from the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Company in this story: (TSX:LB)