Featured Video
Quebec's highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard
Rania El-Alloul takes part in a news conference Friday, March 27, 2015, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 2:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 3:41PM EDT
Quebec's highest court has ruled a woman who was denied justice three years ago after a judge ordered her to remove her hijab was entitled to be heard by the court.
The unanimous judgment rendered today in favour of Rania El-Alloul says the Quebec court dress code does not forbid head scarves if they constitute a sincere religious belief and don't harm the public interest.
In 2015, Judge Eliana Marengo refused to hear a case involving El-Alloul's impounded car because El-Alloul refused to remove her Islamic head scarf in the courtroom.
Marengo told her at the time that decorum was important and, in her opinion, El-Alloul wasn't suitably dressed.
El-Alloul's lawyers had appealed the Quebec Superior Court's 2016 decision refusing to declare that she had the right to be heard by the court despite her attire.
Today's judgment by the Quebec Court of Appeal quashes the original judgment by the trial judge and sets aside the Superior Court judgment that denied relief.
Julius Grey, one of El-Alloul's lawyers, says he's pleased with the ruling that puts both issues to rest.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec's highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard
- Ottawa won't object to Quebec's minimum marijuana age of 21
- Gaetan Barrette is gunning for position as opposition leader: Report
- Anglophones will face challenges with CAQ government
- Ile Perrot woman could be sentenced to three years for drunk driving causing death