Quebec's English universities to meet with premier about tuition fee hikes

Quebec Premier François Legault is slated to meet with the province's three English-language universities on Monday to discuss the proposed tuition fee increases for out-of-province students.

The private meeting with McGill University, Concordia University and Bishop's University is set for 11 a.m. in Montreal.

The premier had promised that he would sit down and listen to the schools' rectors and hear their concerns.

IN PHOTOS: Students protest Quebec tuition hike

"I'll meet with the three principals of these universities," he told reporters last Wednesday in Quebec City. "We'll have a chance to discuss the different solutions."

The government's plan is to raise tuition for out-of-province students from $8,992 to $17,000 starting next fall.

For international students, universities would be charged a minimum of $20,000.

The money collected would be reinvested into the French university system.

Quebec's three English universities are poised to be disproportionately affected by the new measure as they receive a higher number of non-local students.

In an internal memo sent last week, Concordia University President Graham Carr said the planned tuition hike could have devastating effects, potentially gutting 90 per cent of the institute's out-of-province undergraduate registration.

Annual revenue loss could reach $32 million in four years, the memo said, describing the impact as "far-reaching and complex."

Among other losses, McGill University argues Quebec's plan to double tuition for out-of-province students could result in up to 700 job cuts.

For its part, Bishop's University in the Eastern Townships warns that its very survival is at risk as 30 per cent of the school is made up of out-of-province students, contributing to one-quarter of the school's revenues.

"I'll listen to them," said Legault. "I'll sit with them, but the principles will stay in place. But I'll listen to them."

French-language universities in the province have also come to the defence of the English schools.

"Any measure that would put the very existence of a university at risk or weaken it to the point of impairing it, must be excluded from the discussion," the heads of Université de Montréal, Université Laval, Université de Sherbrooke, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal wrote in an open letter published in La Presse.

Last week, more than 1,000 students held a demonstration in downtown Montreal to protest tuition hikes by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.

Though the CAQ insists the hikes are not an attack on English speakers, it did say it wants to protect the French language, particularly in Montreal, by making it more expensive for students who, according to the government, come to Quebec to study in English only to leave after graduation.

Some students will be exempt from paying higher fees, such as those covered by international agreements, including France and Belgium.

The measure does not apply to medical or PhD students, but it does apply to all undergraduate and graduate programs, including Master's programs.