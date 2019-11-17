With Quebec farmers facing a difficult and uncertain future because of technological changes, globalization and climate change a group of English-speaking growers gathered to discuss the hurdles they’re all facing.

Among the challenges is the sheer complexity of navigating the province’s bureaucracy said Quebec Farmers’ Association President John McCart.

“There are numerous government programs out there,” he said. “It almost takes a lawyer to decipher them.”

Joseph Harrel, who is the son of a farmer, said Quebec’s labour shortage and political controversies aren’t helping matters.

“We’re doing everything we can to discourage immigration with restrictive language laws, with limits on freedom of expression with religion,” he said.

McCart said farmers in the dairy sector are especially under the gun as they make their product based on a quota system to serve domestic demand but face increasing competition from abroad, including the U.S. where the dairy industry is subsidized.

“The farmers have been seeing their ability to produce for the Canadian market reduced,” he said. “It’s no fun to lose 10 to 15 per cent of your market.”

“We have not subsidized milk and cheese and butter products in Canada,” said beef farmer Patricia Keenan. “What you pay at the store is what it costs to produce.”