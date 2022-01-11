MONTREAL -- The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Quebec surpassed 12,000 on Tuesday with a sharp increase of 62 new deaths from 24 hours ago.

The total number of people who have died due to the novel coronavirus in the province is now 12,028. The last time the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported the same number of deaths in a 24-hour period was January 2021 before the province's vaccination campaign was in full swing.

The INSPQ adjusts numbers after the daily updates to reflect when actual deaths occurred.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. where he will introduce the province's new public health director, following the resignation of Dr. Horacio Arruda Monday night.

HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO RISE

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a net increase of 188 with 433 patients checking in for COVID-19 treatment and 245 being discharged. Of the new patients, 290 were double-vaccinated, 117 were unvaccinated, 13 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior to check-in, and 13 were under four years old.

Hospital intensive care ward numbers increased by seven to 255 with 32 patients being transferred or admitted to the ward and 25 being discharged. Of the new patients, 17 were double-vaccinated, 12 were unvaccinated, two received one dose of vaccine and one was under four years old.

In Quebec, 6,500,494 people are double-vaccinated, 1,091,323 are unvaccinated, 553,654 people have received one dose of vaccine, and 402,337 children are under four and aren't eligible to receive a vaccine.

DAILY CASES AN UNDERESTIMATION OF TRUE NUMBERS

Quebec added 8,710 new COVID-19 infections, but the ministry said case numbers do not accurately reflect real numbers as PCR screening centres are restricted to priority clientele and because results from take-home rapid tests are not included in the province's update.

The ministry is monitoring 1,266 active COVID-19 outbreaks and the INSPQ reports 100,448 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 758,576 reported novel coronavirus cases, including 646,100 people who have recovered.

On Jan. 9, 31,901 samples were analyzed.