Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

Another 1,016 people tested positive for COVID-19 and three people have died because of the virus, Quebec's health ministry said Monday.

The total number of deaths in the province has now reached 15,674.

The new cases in the daily update come from PCR testing, which is reserved for priority groups. In the last 24 hours, the province also logged 630 rapid antigen test results, 552 of which were positive.

The positivity rate in Quebec is 14.1 per cent and public health is monitoring 403 active outbreaks across the province.

Quebec no longer collects hospitalization data over the weekends, so those numbers will not be updated until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there is a sign of improvement in the health-care sector when it comes to coronavirus infections.

The Health Ministry reported Monday there were 6,544 health workers absent due to COVID-19, down from 7,310 in Friday's update. Seven days ago, the number was 6,347.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered another 3,966 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours for a total of 20,126,872 shots given to Quebecers.

Vaccine coverage for fourth doses was 16 per cent on Monday and 55 per cent for third doses; 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a first dose.