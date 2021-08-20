MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in months with 527 new infections on Friday.

It's the most new cases reported in a single day since May 21, when the rolling average of daily infections was over 500.



There are now 3,285 active coronavirus cases in Quebec.



The province also reported that two more people have died due to the disease, for a total deathtoll of 11,279. Both of those deaths occurred before Aug. 19.

There are four fewer people in hospital than on Thursday, for a total 87 in care. Of those, 30 are in the intensive care unit, an increase of three.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 323,191 people have contracted the disease, from which 368,629 have now recovered.

75 PER CENT OF QUEBECERS ARE FULLY VACCINATED

The province reached a major vaccination milestone on Friday: 75 per cent of Quebecers above 12 have received two doses.

More than 5.63 million second doses have been administered to Quebecers.

In total, the province has logged 11,985,074 total doses administered.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Most of the province's active infections were recorded in Montreal. The city is reporting 1,330 active infections, for a total of 135,878 since the pandemic began.

Second is Monteregie (537 active, 52,597 total), followed by Laval (476 active, 32,909 total), and Lanaudiere (276 active, 24,601 total).