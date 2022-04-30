Quebec reports further decline in hospitalizations related to COVID-19
The current wave of COVID-19 continues to show signs of abating in Quebec.
According to raw data released Saturday by the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has dropped from 2,290 to 2,251.
There were 74 people in intensive care, seven fewer than the day before.
The death toll and new cases tables had not been updated as of 12:50 p.m.
According to the VaccinTrackerQc website, 29,829 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, including less than 1,000 first and second doses.
The percentage of people five years of age and older who have received a first dose is still approximately 91.4 per cent. It is also reported that approximately 87.62 per cent of the Quebec population has received a second dose and approximately 58.89 per cent has received a booster dose.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 30, 2022.
