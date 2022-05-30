Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths

Quebec's health ministry is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row Monday and another drop in overall hospitalizations.

The total number of deaths remains at 15,412.

There are five fewer hospitalizations for a total of 1,177, according to the ministry.

Patients in the ICU rose, however, by four, bringing that total to 33.

The province also reported there are currently 3,680 health-care workers absent for reasons related to COVID-19, including self-isolation and waiting for results from PCR testing.

NEW CASES

On Monday, the province declared 350 new positive infections of the coronavirus through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority groups. Another 185 rapid antigen test results were logged with the health ministry, 152 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 7,866 samples in the last 24 hours, which gives Quebec a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent. The province is also monitoring 250 active outbreaks across Quebec and 7,359 active cases, which is a decrease of 642 active cases since the last update.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 3,077 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,903,377. An additional 335,820 shots have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The majority of the new shots given out (2,120) were for fourth doses.

As of Monday, health-care workers have administered 7,438,370 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 4,475,680 third doses covering 55 per cent of the population, and 1,118,189 fourth doses covering 14 per cent of the population. Data for second doses is no longer published on the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 501,515 Quebecers over 18 years old who are not vaccinated.