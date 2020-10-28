MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 929 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 102,814.

Officials also reported another 17 deaths related to the disease in the province, including four in the past 24 hours and 13 from between Oct. 21 and 26.

Montreal reported 254 of the province's latest cases (total 41,649), Monteregie reported 146 (total 15,052), Lanaudiere reported 101 (total 6,966) and Quebec City, 59 (total 8,512).

Hospitalizations decreased by one from Tuesday to Wednesday and there are now 526 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 89 are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is two less than the number reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 87,638 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 852 more than the number reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 20,667 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 26 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).