MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as hospitalizations dropped by six.



Active cases in the province are now at 658.

The cumulative total of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 376,044.

Of those, 364,155 people have recovered, an increase of 52.

There were no new deaths reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Quebec remains at 11,231.

There are now 79 people receiving treatment for the disease in Quebec hospitals, including 25 people in intensive care wards, the same number as yesterday.

On July 12, a total of 16,556 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 92,825 more vaccine doses, including 91,241 in the past 24 hours.