MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Monday that 509 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 434,849 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 326 people were unvaccinated, 12 received one dose of the vaccine more than 14 days prior, and 171 received two doses more than seven days prior to their positive test.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,784 active cases, and 482 outbreaks.

One more person has died due to the disease, and there have now been 11,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Quebec since March 2020.

After dropping for most of the past month, hospitalizations rose to start the week with 13 more patients receiving care for the novel coronavirus. Twenty-one people checked into hospitals in the province, while eight were discharged, bringing hospitalizations to 202.

Of the new hospitalizations, 12 were unvaccinated, one received one dose more than two weeks prior, and eight were double-vaxxed more than a week prior.

Of the 202 hospitalizations, 42 people are in intensive care wards, the same number as 24 hours ago.

On Nov. 13, 20,903 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in the province administered 5,096 more doses of vaccine, including 4,483 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 13,406,962 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province and 225,714 were administered to Quebecers out of province.

The Quebec health ministry says 91 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent is double-vaxxed.