Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths

One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province recorded its highest increase in new daily cases since early February.

On Thursday, the health ministry announced 3,319 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, the most since Feb. 9 when there 3,361 new cases. This is likely an undercount since PCR testing is reserved for priority groups and hasn't been accessible to the general public since January.

The province also received 1,881 rapid antigen test results on Wednesday, 1,601 of which were positive. The positivity rate inched up to 18.4 per cent.

The ministry said 12 more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 14,365 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization numbers are also on the rise. Another 151 people were admitted to hospital and 113 were discharged in the last 24 hours, resulting in a net increase of 38 hospitalizations. There are now 1,238 people receiving care in hospital.

The number of people in intensive care was 66 on Thursday, an increase of six from the day before.

Health-care workers analyzed 19,860 samples on March 29.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The number of vaccine shots given out to Quebecers more than doubled from the day before, official statistics show.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 17,466 doses administered in the last 24 hours, compared to the 4,395 doses recorded in the previous update.

This is a developing story. More to come.