Quebec reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalization numbers dropped by 43 with four fewer people in hospital intensive care units across the province.
There are now 2,137 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 53 people in ICUs.
There are now 105 more health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons than there were on Monday, bringing that total to 2,595.
The province logged 18 new deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 17,768.
The Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ) said Monday that it will be giving an update on coronavirus variants in the province, including the new "Kraken" (XBB.1.5) variant, this week.
NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS
Out of 6,747 PCR tests that were analyzed in Quebec, 790 came back positive, bringing the total number of positive PCR tests in the province to 1,292,049 since the start of the pandemic.
The province also added 51 positive self-declared rapid tests to the overall total, which is now 270,903.
The health ministry is monitoring 305 active COVID-19 outbreaks, which is eight fewer than on Monday.
On Jan. 8, 7,347 samples were analyzed.
Health-care professionals administered 3,142 more doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 22,800,160.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Morneau provides endless fodder for the Conservatives
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as COVID-19 surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
'Spare' but not stingy: Takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
High demand keeping cold and flu medicine off shelves amid shortage
A nationwide shortage of cold and flu medicine has pharmacies struggling to keep up with the high demand for adult pain relief medication.
Toronto
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto's property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent, biggest hike since amalgamation
Toronto’s 2023 spending plan will see property taxes increased by their highest rate since amalgamation, costing the average homeowner an additional $233.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
-
Arrest made after man stabbed in the back: Cape Breton police
Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody after another man was stabbed in the back in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday night.
London
-
Infill building boom raises traffic concerns in west London
A trio of residential intensification projects on a section of Commissioners Road west of Wonderland Road will exacerbate existing traffic woes according to some neighbours.
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
Provincial police in Owen Sound are asking the public to avoid a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard high school remains closed following threat
After students were set to return to class following winter break, Timiskaming District Secondary School remains closed a second day following a threat received over the weekend towards the safety of staff and students.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with drug trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
-
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions
Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener cemetery shooting
A 20-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Monday Jan. 9, almost five months after the Aug. 23 incident in Woodland Cemetery that saw one person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Vancouver
-
Beanbag gun fired during arrest of man seen with firearm inside Vancouver bar, suspect hospitalized
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'Dense fog and ice' reported at scene of multi-vehicle crash near Drayton Valley
Highway 22 traffic north of Drayton Valley is affected by a multi-vehicle crash, RCMP say.
-
Video of pawn shop shooting and robbery released by police in effort to gather tips
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
Windsor
-
Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man
Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.
-
Spitfires acquire Team Canada captain Shane Wright from Frontenacs
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Team Canada captain Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs.
-
House fire causes $600,000 damage on Crawford Avenue
An investigator has been called in after a house fire on Crawford Avenue. Crews were on scene for several hours after first being called just before 9 p.m.
Regina
-
Air travel, rising costs expected to be key issues in Ottawa this spring, Sask. MP says
Regina-Qu’Appelle Member of Parliament and Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said recent air travel challenges and inflation will be main issues debated when the House of Commons gathers again in Ottawa.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Emergency crews discover fire while returning from separate call
No injuries have been reported to Regina Fire crews that discovered a house fire while returning to the station from a separate call early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at issues that arose on Ottawa's LRT in 2022
Here is a look at some of the issues that arose on the Confederation Line last year.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.