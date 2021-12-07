Quebec has 1,234 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 457,059 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed five more deaths, a total of 11,594.

To date, 433,964 people have recovered from the illness.

On Dec. 5, a total of 26,795 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by nine, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 235, that is 30 admissions and 21 discharges.

Of those, 58 people are in intensive care; down by four -- three new patients and seven who were released.

Of the new cases, 636 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 19 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 579 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 14 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 16 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 3.3 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 15.4 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 22,132 more vaccinations in the province; 20,776 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,356 doses before Dec. 6 for a total of 13,798,356 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 236,233 doses were given for a cumulative total of 14,034,589, or 82.2 per cent of the population.

As of Dec. 6, a total of 7,057,440 Quebecers, or 86 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,617,243 people, or 81 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 308,209 Quebecers, or four per cent, have received one.



