Quebec reports 1,001 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths

Quebec's health ministry reported hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped to just over 1,000 on Friday as the situation continues to improve.

The update from the Ministry of Health showed hospital cases dropped by five in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,001. ICU cases also fell by four, bringing that number to 19.

An additional two people have died from the virus.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.