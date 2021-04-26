MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day after 889 new infections were added, according to provincial figures released Monday.

The last time the province recorded fewer than 1,000 cases was on March 30, with 864 cases.

Hospitalizations and deaths, however, continued to rise slightly.

There were eight new deaths due to COVID-19, including one in the last 24 hours, six between April 19 and 24 and one on an unknown date. Deahts due to COVID-19 stand at 10,886.

The number of people in hospital also rose by 10 for a total of 664, while the patients in the ICU also rose by two. There are now a total of 167 people in intensive care.

Another 1,355 people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 324,441.

Active cases in Quebec dropped by 474 for a total of 10,370 as of Monday.

Officials analyzed 28,133 samples on April 24.

VACCINATIONS

After administering upwards of 80,000 doses per day last week, vaccinations dropped over the weekend with 41,731 doses administered Sunday and 64,969 doses administered on Saturday. A total of 2,871,140 shots have been given so far in Quebec out of its arsenal of 3,066,969 total doses received to date. This means there is less than 200,000 doses available in Quebec as of Monday.

However, more shots are on the way, with 231,660 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 137,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected this week, the province said. There were no updates on AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries available on Monday.

So far, just over 33 per cent of Quebecers have been vaccinated.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Regions with the most new daily cases include Montreal (223 new, 124,237 total), Monteregie (124 new, 47,705 total), Quebec City (110 new, 30,671 total), and Laval (96 new, 29,388 total).

Quebec City and Montreal each recorded the most new deaths due to COVID-19 (three new deaths), while the Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches each recorded one new death.