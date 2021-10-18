MONTREAL -- Quebec has released a new type of digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination, this one meant to be used for travel outside of the province in what the province calls a "pan-Canadian standard."

This new version is also a QR (quick response) code similar to the one already downloaded by millions of Quebecers during the mass vaccination campaign.

Released Monday, it will "be recognized and can be used in all Canadian provinces, as well as in several American states and countries around the world," the province said in a news release, so that the user can prove his or her vaccination status.

People should continue to use their existing proof of vaccination for places in Quebec that require it, the province said.

It's worth noting that the federal goverment is also planning its own vaccine passport for international travel, which could lead to some confusion.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told CTV's Question Period on Oct. 10 that Ottawa is still aiming for a fall timeline to implement the framework and he expects it to go live “in the next couple of months.”

Quebec's new proof of vaccination for travel can be downloaded by visiting the Government of Quebec website. Once there, users will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, and the date of their first dose.

After the information is uploaded, the user can download the new QR code for travel purposes, which includes the two-dose information in both official languages.

The new QR codes come less than two weeks before all Canadian travellers will have to show their proof of vaccination in order to board a plane or train. As of Oct. 30, all travellers must show they've been fully vaccinated to use those methods of travel.

There is a grace period, however, in which people can show a negative test result within 72 hours of travel if they haven't yet received their second dose. The grace period ends on Nov. 30.