Quebec recommends new COVID-19 vaccine this autumn for people at risk
An additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19 will be recommended this autumn for vulnerable or at-risk Quebecers.
The Health and Social Services Ministry adds that a vaccine adapted to the new variants is in the process of being approved by Health Canada. A vaccination campaign will be launched in Quebec as soon as the new vaccine is available in October.
The recommendation for vaccination follows advice to this effect from the Quebec Immunization Committee (CIQ) and the Quebec public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau.
People considered to be vulnerable or at risk are those living in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) or private residences for the elderly (RPAs), or in other environments with a high proportion of vulnerable elderly people.
People aged 60 and over, pregnant women, healthcare workers and people living in isolated or remote areas also fall into this category.
The same applies to people who are immunocompromised, on dialysis or living with a chronic illness.
Although the new vaccine will be offered as a priority to vulnerable people, it will also be available to anyone wishing to protect themselves at vaccination and screening centres and community pharmacies.
The authorities add that rapid screening tests for COVID-19 will continue to be available free of charge to the general public at vaccination and screening centres but will be distributed in pharmacies only to vulnerable groups.
Boxes of tests are also still available in schools and educational childcare centres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2023.
