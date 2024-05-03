MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating woman's suspicious death in Terrebonne; man arrested

    A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a woman's body in a home on Montreal's North Shore.

    A police source told CTV News that the woman is 51-year-old Marie-Claude Raymond.

    She was found in a home on du Bocage Street in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region, at around 7 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they considered her death as "suspicious" but did not say if she has a connection to the man in custody.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    - This is a developing story

