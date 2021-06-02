MONTREAL -- After backlash from students and parents over the cancellation of proms this year, Quebec public health says it is now "re-evaluating" whether or not they can proceed.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, said Wednesday his team is looking at alternatives, for example, scheduling proms later in the summer.

He said he understands "the frustration and anger" brewing in Quebec because the province's young people won't be able to experience this rite of passage for the second year in a row.

"Currently, the vaccination status of young people is not sufficient," said Arruda. "I'm committed to doing some very quick assessment with my teams to see under what conditions potentially, and when, it could happen."



He said a decision will be made soon, but did not provide any further details.

The government recently told schools that proms will have to be held virtually or in class bubbles this year due to the ongoing public health crisis, but parents said there should be a way to allow them to proceed.

"They trusted the kids to go back to school, and to stay in their bubbles and to wear a mask, and they did that," said Gayle Clayman, whose daughter is graduating.

"Why all of a sudden, we can't trust them?"

With files from CTV Montreal’s Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.