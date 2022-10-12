Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student

Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.

Guylaine Potvin was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., about 215 kilometres north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.

Provincial police say they've arrested Marc-Andre Grenon, 47, in connection with Potvin's murder.

Grenon, of Granby, Que., east of Montreal, is also charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.

Police say that their investigation turned up similarities with another case in Quebec City from 2000, in which a female student, living alone, was assaulted and left for dead but survived the attack.

Provincial police say Grenon will appear in court via video link Wednesday afternoon.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.