Quebec provincial police looking for missing teen last seen in March

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen who may be in the Montreal area.

Carl Boisvert, 17, is from Saint-Charles-Borromee, about 75 kilometres northeast from Montreal, and was last seen on March 27 at around 9 a.m. while he was out walking in the Flavie-Poirier Street area of his hometown.

Police believe he could be in the Joliette or Montreal area.

"Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said in a news release.

He is 6'2" and weighs around 242 pounds with black hair and eyes. He was wearing a black, quilted coat and black jogging pants when he was last seen.

Those who see Boisvert are asked to call 911 or the SQ's info-crime number at 1-800-659-426