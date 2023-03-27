Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.
It's one of the proposals the Treasury Board made to public sector unions Monday as it tabled a new offer to government employees.
On March 30, several bonuses will end, including a three per cent bonus paid to care professionals, as well as a 2.5 per cent night bonus and a four per cent evening bonus.
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) had already sounded the alarm, fearing the repercussions of the end of these premiums for nurses.
In her improved offer, LeBel specified that a "re-evaluation of the situation will be carried out next June, depending on the progress of the negotiations underway."
Quebec's new offer also provides for a "five-year voluntary retention" program that includes a pension increase and a reduction in contributions for experienced employees who continue to work full-time.
Quebec has reiterated that it wants to better compensate psychologists in the network, who lag behind the private sector in this regard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
A female shooter wielding two 'assault-style' rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, authorities said. The suspect also died after being shot by police.
Sask. judge grants bail for sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 30 years
A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
MP Han Dong threatens legal action against Global over foreign interference report
Han Dong is threatening legal action against Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians.
'Sudden and devastating' Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
These 3 items could cost you more starting this April
Whether it's gas, food or booze, consumers can expect to pay more for these goods next month. Two of the biggest changes include the federal carbon tax will increase to $65 per tonne of greenhouse emissions, up from $50, and the federal beverage alcohol duty that will increase by 6.3 per cent, which both come into effect on April 1.
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
LIVE NOW | Funeral procession underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
'Rigorous' cost management needed as $5B Centre Block renovation proceeds: AG report
Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada's massive renovation of Parliament Hill's Centre Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit. However, 'rigorous' cost management will be needed as the work proceeds, cautions auditor general Karen Hogan.
Toronto
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
-
Ontario won’t reverse decision to end funding for uninsured health care
Ontario’s minister of health says the province will not reverse the decision to end funded health care services to the uninsured.
-
Trucker pleads guilty to careless driving in 2020 death of activist outside pig slaughterhouse
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist.
Atlantic
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Woman named in emergency alert turns herself in, released without charge: N.S. RCMP
A woman who was the subject of an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Sunday night turned herself in to police and was released without charge.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
Two people rescued from Thames River
London fire crews made a rescue in frigid waters on Sunday, saving two people after their kayak capsized in the Thames River
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial hears closing arguments
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998.
-
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
-
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
A female shooter wielding two 'assault-style' rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, authorities said. The suspect also died after being shot by police.
Calgary
-
'Sudden and devastating' Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral procession underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
School bus involved in crash on southern Alberta highway
Police are investigating after a school bus, loaded with students on their way to school, was involved in a crash near Coalhurst.
Kitchener
-
Cashier at St. Marys Foodland stops fraud at counter: Stratford police
Stratford police are praising a cashier at a St. Marys Foodland that recognized a case of fraud and helped stop it.
-
Trucker pleads guilty to careless driving in 2020 death of activist outside pig slaughterhouse
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist.
-
Five people charged in Brantford home invasion
Police say four men entered the home armed with airsoft guns.
Vancouver
-
Investigation underway after fire in Vancouver’s Chinatown deemed suspicious
A fire in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Sunday evening is being investigated as suspicious.
-
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they're being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral procession underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral will be held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
-
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession for two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Windsor
-
Active investigation resolved on Lincoln Road
Windsor police say an active investigation in the Walkerville area has been resolved.
-
Suspect uses Taser on employee in grocery store altercation: Windsor police
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after Windsor police say he used a Taser during an altercation with employees at a downtown grocery store.
-
Train coming to Caesars Windsor with special guest this summer
The multi-Grammy award-winning band, Train, will be hitting the Colosseum Stage bringing their chart topping hits to Windsor this summer.
Regina
-
Sask. judge grants bail for sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 30 years
A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
-
Fifth flight of displaced Ukrainians set to touch down in Regina
A fifth and final flight of displaced Ukrainians will arrive in Saskatchewan on March 27, according to the province.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is in Ottawa today with a schedule that includes meeting with the mayor, officials from the National Capital Commission and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Rigorous' cost management needed as $5B Centre Block renovation proceeds: AG report
Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada's massive renovation of Parliament Hill's Centre Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit. However, 'rigorous' cost management will be needed as the work proceeds, cautions auditor general Karen Hogan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. judge grants bail for sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 30 years
A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
-
Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection
City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.
-
Two Saskatoon teens arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car
Two teens were arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly evading police in a stolen car.