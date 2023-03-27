Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.

It's one of the proposals the Treasury Board made to public sector unions Monday as it tabled a new offer to government employees.

On March 30, several bonuses will end, including a three per cent bonus paid to care professionals, as well as a 2.5 per cent night bonus and a four per cent evening bonus.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) had already sounded the alarm, fearing the repercussions of the end of these premiums for nurses.

In her improved offer, LeBel specified that a "re-evaluation of the situation will be carried out next June, depending on the progress of the negotiations underway."

Quebec's new offer also provides for a "five-year voluntary retention" program that includes a pension increase and a reduction in contributions for experienced employees who continue to work full-time.

Quebec has reiterated that it wants to better compensate psychologists in the network, who lag behind the private sector in this regard.

