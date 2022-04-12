Quebec premier warns Ottawa not to interfere in protecting at-risk caribou

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. New research is arguing Indigenous hunting didn't cause the collapse of once-mighty caribou herds in Canada's North. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. New research is arguing Indigenous hunting didn't cause the collapse of once-mighty caribou herds in Canada's North. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.

Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike

The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon