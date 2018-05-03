

CTV Montreal





An Ipsos poll shows the Coalition Avenir Quebec continues to be the first choice for a plurality of Quebecers, with the Liberal party close behind.

According to the poll 35 percent of voters would choose the CAQ, following by 32 percent preferring the Liberals, and 20 percent picking the Parti Quebecois.

That's a slight gain for the CAQ and the Liberals, along with a loss for the PQ, since the previous Ipsos poll in February.

Quebec Solidaire's support is about eight percent.

Those results are largely in agreement with polls conducted in April by Mainstreet and Leger.

The Ipsos poll also shows that the Liberal party remains the first choice for Montrealers, at 47 percent, and that the CAQ is now at 22 percent on the island, with the PQ slipping to 16 percent. In February the PQ and CAQ were evenly split in Montreal.

Montreal's suburbs are split among the three major parties, with 36 percent preferring the CAQ, 29 percent the Liberals, and 22 percent the PQ.

The CAQ's strongest support is in the Quebec City region, where 55 percent prefer that party, and 18 would choose the Liberals. Just 13 percent of those near Quebec City would vote PQ.

The strongest support for the PQ is in rural Quebec, at 32 percent -- but the CAQ remains ahead at 33 percent. The Liberals have the support of 22 percent of rural residents, while Quebec Solidaire is at 10 percent.

Support for an independent Quebec is in the doldrums.

Only 25 percent of those polled said they would vote for sovereignty if a referendum were held today, while 55 percent said they would vote to remain in Canada, with 20 percent saying they were undecided--and historically, most undecideds support the status quo.

Ipsos said 68 percent of PQ supporters are in favour of a separate Quebec, as are 41 percent of Quebec Solidaire supporters and 25 percent of CAQ voters.

The poll surveyed 2,001 adults in Quebec from April 29 to May 2, 2018, weighted by age, sex, region, language, and education level.

Ipsos says it has a confidence interval of 2.5 percent, 19 times out of 20.