Quebec politicians condemn attack on Israel that left hundreds dead

Quebec politicians are denouncing the Saturday attack Hamas militants waged on Israel that is being called the deadliest in the country in years.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people have been killed and more than a thousand have been injured in the attack, which happened during the major Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Premier Francois Legault wrote: "Quebec strongly condemns the terrorist attacks against civilians in Israel today. There is absolutely no justification for such horrible actions."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante echoed the premier's sentiment in a post on the same platform, writing: "I deplore this morning's Hamas military attack on Israel. Let us think of the civilians who are suffering the tragic consequences of this conflict. I send my solidarity to the Israeli and Palestinian populations of Montreal."

Je déplore l’attaque militaire du Hamas sur Israël survenue ce matin. Ayons une pensée envers les populations civiles qui subissent les conséquences tragiques de ce conflit. J’envoie ma solidarité aux populations israéliennes et palestiniennes de Montréal. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 7, 2023

Quebec's minister for international relations asserted the province supports peace and stability for the region.

"The images coming out of southern Israel show shocking civilian deaths and injuries. Quebec firmly condemns terrorist acts against civilians. The conflict must be settled by negotiations," Martine Biron said on X.

Meantime, Montreal police (SPVM) say it is watching the events in the Middle East closely.

"We will be paying special attention to locations linked to the various communities affected by these events," it wrote on X.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said that means police will be vigilant as the next days unfold, not necessarily patrolling mosques and synagogues, as Ottawa police intend to do this weekend.