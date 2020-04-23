MONTREAL -- Police officers from across Quebec have united virtually to pay tribute to the Nova Scotia RCMP constable who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed by a gunman during a rampage in Portapique, N.S. The gunman himself was also killed.

Police officers from the Surete du Quebec, Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, Quebec City and Gatineau salute Stevenson while traditional bagpipe music plays in a video posted to the SQ's social media channels.

"Our thoughts go out to all colleagues, children, family and friends," reads a message at the end of the video.

You can watch the video below.