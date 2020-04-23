Quebec police unite virtually to salute RCMP constable killed in Nova Scotia rampage
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:34PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Police officers from across Quebec have united virtually to pay tribute to the Nova Scotia RCMP constable who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed by a gunman during a rampage in Portapique, N.S. The gunman himself was also killed.
Police officers from the Surete du Quebec, Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, Quebec City and Gatineau salute Stevenson while traditional bagpipe music plays in a video posted to the SQ's social media channels.
"Our thoughts go out to all colleagues, children, family and friends," reads a message at the end of the video.
You can watch the video below.
