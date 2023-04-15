Quebec police search for Sherbrooke man wanted for manslaughter

Quebec provincial police (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for manslaughter.

Mohammed Amine Oumina, 26, from Sherbrooke, is wanted for the manslaughter of Charles Lafontaine, said police on Saturday.

Police found Lafontaine at a Sherbrooke apartment on Thursday suffering serious injuries after receiving reports that someone was shot.

The 30-year-old died later in hospital.

Oumina is described as six-foot-one, 230 pounds, with several tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre.