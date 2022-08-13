Quebec police search for 31-year-old Saint-Zotique woman

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 31-year-old Rachel Cousineau Martin from Saint-Zotique, in Quebec's Monteregie region.

Martin was last seen on foot Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. on De la Rivière Nord Rd. in Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

She wore red or pink shoes, a long-sleeved plaid shirt with a black shirt underneath, dark pants, black-rimmed glasses and a pink scarf.

Quebec police are searching for Rachel Cousineau Martin, 31, who went missing from Saint-Zotique on Wednesday. (SQ)

She is 5'7" (1.75 m), weighs 145 lbs (66 kg) and has blonde hair that is curly at the shoulders with dark roots and brown eyes.

Police say there's reason to fear for Martin's safety.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential information line at 1-800-659-4264.