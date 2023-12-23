Quebec police pause search for 4-year-old girl who fell into river

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, Que -

Quebec provincial police are pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City and plan to resume their efforts tomorrow.

The child was sledding with her mother near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.

A police search began Friday and continued today with diving teams and a helicopter.

Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu reports search teams were slowly withdrawing just before 5 p.m. for security reasons as darkness fell.

Beaulieu says the provincial police force will redeploy search teams tomorrow morning.

He says police are doing everything they can to find the girl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023