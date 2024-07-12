Young fisherman goes missing in St. Lawrence River, police searching

A young fisherman who cast his line into the water on Friday morning on the banks of the St Lawrence River in Lanaudière is missing.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) would not confirm that he was a minor, referring instead to a "young fisherman."

The police said the incident took place in Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola, between Montreal and Trois-Rivieres.

Police were called to the scene at around 8:15 a.m. As the fisherman was still missing, the SQ deployed a large number of officers to try to find him.

SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne said that a helicopter team and the SQ water patrol were on site, working in conjunction with the local fire service and the Coast Guard.

The SQ's emergency response module has been activated. Foot patrollers are also scouring the banks accompanied by dog handlers.

"We are also working with members of the community who are on site and who could provide us with relevant information," said Constable Scholtus-Champagne.

It is not yet known whether the young fisherman was wearing a life jacket.