Concordia University workers set to strike just as students return for fall semester

Hundreds of employees at Concordia University are set to go on strike in September just as students are heading back to class for the fall semester.

The Syndicat des employé-e-s professionnel-le-s de l’Université Concordia (SEPUC–CSN) said negotiations have failed with the employer and that 600 workers are scheduled to launch a strike on Sept. 3.

The union, which represents counsellors, teaching analysists, finance officers, IT and communications workers, as well as coordinators, psychologists and nurses, started conciliation with the university during the winter months after both sides couldn't come to an agreement on the issue of working from home.

"A few weeks ago, the union issued a two-week strike mandate in the hope of reaching an agreement with Concordia University. So far, the employer has not budged on its position, even refusing to broach the subject of telework at negotiation meetings," the union said.

"We need to find a solution that takes into account the needs of students, the university and professional employees. These days, teleworking is the norm for many professionals," said Kathrin Peter, the vice-president of the Fédération des professionnèles-CSN (FP-CSN), in the release.

The union claims the university has encouraged teleworking to reduce its carbon footprint as part of the 2024 climate action plan, but has brushed the commitment aside at the negotiating table.

Reached for comment on Friday, Concordia spokesperson Vannina Maestracci said the university continues to "negotiate in good faith."

"We remain hopeful that there will be an agreement that addresses the needs of both the union members and the university," the spokesperson wrote in an email.