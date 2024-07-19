MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police arrest woman suspected of shooting man

    Doxanne-Maherline Racine is wanted by Quebec police in connection with an attempted homicide on April 25, 2024. (SQ)
    Quebec provincial police officers in Rimouski say they have arrested a woman from Terrebonne they suspect may have been involved in an attempted homicide three months ago.

    Doxanne-Maherline Racine, 28, was the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the April 25 shooting of a 31-year-old man in Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici in Quebec's Gaspésie region.

    Police sent out a notice Friday morning searching for her. By Friday afternoon, police said she had been located and arrested by police in Mascouche.

    She is being detained and will appear by videoconference to face charges.

