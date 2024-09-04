MONTREAL
    • PWHL Montreal will play at Place Bell this season

    Montreal's Erin Ambrose (23) celebrates with teammate Laura Stacey after scoring against Toronto during second period PWHL hockey action at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Montreal's Erin Ambrose (23) celebrates with teammate Laura Stacey after scoring against Toronto during second period PWHL hockey action at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Montreal's PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) team announced on Wednesday that its main home for the 2024-25 season will be Place Bell in Laval.

    Last season, the team played six games at the home of the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' training club. Three of these six games were played in front of packed houses of 10,172 spectators.

    "We are extremely pleased to be able to meet the growing demand from our fans and give even more people the chance to come and cheer on our players," said Montreal GM Danièle Sauvageau.

    The Montreal team will continue to train at the Verdun Auditorium, which has two ice rinks and houses Centre 21.02.

    The 2024-2025 PWHL season will feature a schedule of 30 games for each team, including matches played in neutral arenas.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2024.

